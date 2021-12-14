CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price lifted by Truist from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.45.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2,746.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 702.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

