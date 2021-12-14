Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYCN. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.73% and a negative net margin of 1,696.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

