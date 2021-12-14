Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.10

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and traded as low as $4.24. Cyclo Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 158,331 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

