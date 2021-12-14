Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.53 ($105.09).

Shares of DAI opened at €74.00 ($83.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is €84.28 and its 200 day moving average is €77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

