Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

