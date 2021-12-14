Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.75 ($79.49) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.29 ($68.86).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €52.71 ($59.22) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €56.42 and a 200 day moving average of €58.86. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

