Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Cut by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

