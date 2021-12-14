Darwin Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $215.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $166.26 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

