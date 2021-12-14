Darwin Advisors LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 5.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $649.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.28. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

