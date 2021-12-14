Darwin Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.