Datto (NYSE:MSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

MSP stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,508 shares of company stock worth $2,097,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the second quarter valued at $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the second quarter valued at $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Datto by 21.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datto by 667.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

