Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $49.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. 3,005,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

