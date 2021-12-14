Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,904. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.46. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.