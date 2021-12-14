Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in NIKE by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

NKE stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $165.29. 76,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,698. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $261.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

