Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,845,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

