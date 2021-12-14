Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Sells 77,383 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,383 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of Graphic Packaging worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 242,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

GPK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.00. 25,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,592. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

