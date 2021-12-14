Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.09% of V.F. worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 41.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.