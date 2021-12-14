Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

