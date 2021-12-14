Dearborn Partners LLC Has $42.48 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $42,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day moving average of $215.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

