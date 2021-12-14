Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,649,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 7.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 25.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.