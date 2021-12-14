Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 2.3% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $55,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

