Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 100,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 271.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $245.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $249.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

