Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 41,226 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,226 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

AT&T stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.