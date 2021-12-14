Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $466,351.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $80.77 million and $466,351.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

