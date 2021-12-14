Defence Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Defence Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571. Defence Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

