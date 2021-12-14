DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 78.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

BIO opened at $752.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.