DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

