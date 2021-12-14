DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.84 Million Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 220.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.23% of Proterra worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 3,083.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Proterra in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Proterra in the third quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTRA stock opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTRA. Bank of America began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

