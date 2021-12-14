DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.