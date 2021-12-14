DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,549 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.12.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

