DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,050 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Boston Properties by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

