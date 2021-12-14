Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

NYSE DEN opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88. Denbury has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $12,657,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $508,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

