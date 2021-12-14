Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $178.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $187.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2,534.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after buying an additional 252,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after buying an additional 249,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

