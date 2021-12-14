Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Update

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTGI remained flat at $$0.10 on Tuesday. 105,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,128. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

