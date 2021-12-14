DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 6.2%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $75.58. Approximately 35,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,551,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $5,596,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $473,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

