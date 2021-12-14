Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

NYSE:D opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

