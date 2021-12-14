DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.521 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.12.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

