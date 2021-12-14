DRIFE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $306,303.00 (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 44.8% lower against the dollar. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $306,303.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DRIFE

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,826,231 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

