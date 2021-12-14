Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $265,757.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

