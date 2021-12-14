Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. 71,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

