DXdao Market Cap Tops $30.48 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. DXdao has a market cap of $30.48 million and $212,355.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $618.04 or 0.01303047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.07 or 0.00371215 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010567 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002728 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars.

