Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The company had a trading volume of 207,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.35. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

