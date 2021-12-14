Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 370 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 65,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

