Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $457.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.10 and its 200-day moving average is $399.72. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

