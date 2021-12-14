Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.77 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day moving average is $226.71. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $406.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

