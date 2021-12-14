Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 79.7% in November

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ETST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 13,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Earth Science Tech alerts:

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc engages in research and development of cannabis and industrial hemp. It offers industrial hemp oil and pure cannabidiol, including flavored and unflavored oils, vegetarian capsules, powder, and edibles such as peanut butter cups with cannabidiol and organic raw chocolate with vanilla organic roasted almonds with cannabidiol.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.