Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) Short Interest Down 79.7% in November

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 90,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ETST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. 13,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,976. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Earth Science Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
About Earth Science Tech
