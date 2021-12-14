Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.50

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 20293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edenred presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

