Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after buying an additional 421,475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after purchasing an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after purchasing an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $248.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $157.83 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

