Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.48 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

