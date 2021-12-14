Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and $17,052.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00313569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,199,626 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.